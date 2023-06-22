ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Four people and a dog were rescued off the southwest Florida coast on Wednesday after their sailboat was inundated by storms.

U.S. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders fielded a distress call from the North Wind at around 7:45 p.m.

The sailboat was caught up in rough waters a few miles off of Sanibel Island, according to a release from the Coast Guard. Storms caused the seas to rise to 4-5 feet, along with 20-25 mph wind gusts.

North Wind was taking on water from the rain and the waves. The boaters reported that their rudder was broken and the sail was ripped apart by the wind.

The boaters were rescued by a USCG Station Fort Myers Beach crew and returned to land.

“It’s really important for people to check weather reports before going out on the water during Florida’s rainy season,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Dean Marandos, Station Fort Myers Beach. “It’s even more important to have working safety equipment on board such as flares and an emergency position indicating locator beacon.”

The Coast Guard warned nearby vessels to keep an eye out for the anchored North Wind, as it could post a safety hazard.