4 otter pups make debut at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Two male and two female Asian small-clawed otter pups have made their debut at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

The pups were born on Dec. 28.

Animal care staff kept the family behind-the-scenes as a precaution while the newsborns were small and helpless.

(Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens)

The zoo said that typically, Asian small-clawed otters remain in the den for several weeks and do not open their eyes until they are more than a month old.

Each pup weighs more than a pound each at 12 weeks.

(Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens)

The species of otter is found in southeast Asian, where they are considered vulnerable due to habitat destruction, water pollution and poaching.

They are the smallest otter species, with adults weighing between two and 11 pounds.

While Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is closed due to COVID-19, guests can view the otter family via the zoo’s live web cam on YouTube.