4 members of Massachusetts family killed in Orlando crash, driver to be charged

Florida

by: WPRI Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WPRI/WESH) — Four members of a Massachusetts family, including two children, died following a crash Tuesday evening near Orlando, Florida.

Authorities said the crash happened on State Road 429 near entrance to I-4, south of Celebration.

Police say the family’s minivan rolled over after a pickup truck hit it from behind around 5:30 p.m.

Julie Smith, 41, Scarlett Smith, 5, and Josephine Fay, 71, were pronounced dead at the scene. All three were seated in the back row of the van, which took the brunt of the impact, according to police.

Later Wednesday, police confirmed that 11-year-old Jackson Smith died from his injuries at the hospital.

Four other people were hurt in the crash: Scarlett’s twin sister, their 10-year-old sibling, their father, and their grandfather. However, all have been treated and released from the hospital.

Police said everyone in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt except the father, who was driving.

The driver of the pickup truck will be charged, police added, but the exact charges won’t be released until the investigation is completed.

Police said two other vehicles were hit by the truck during the crash. All other injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police said the tragedy serves as a warning to drivers.

“Traffic had begun to slow as it does during that time. A pickup truck did not slow and rear-ended a van,” Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes said. “It’s a reminder for drivers that traffic can stop suddenly. If you’re traveling along, you don’t know what may be up ahead that causes traffic to slow.”

