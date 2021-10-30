4 killed, including toddler, in 2-vehicle crash in Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — A car driving in the wrong direction in the Florida Panhandle hit another vehicle, causing it to go up in flames and killing four people, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Among the people who died in the crash late Friday in Bay County was a 2-year-old boy, according a report from the highway patrol.

The sedan was traveling south in the northbound lane of U.S. 231 when it collided with the second car. The impact ignited a fire that engulfed the second sedan.

The driver of the first car was killed, as was the driver and two passengers in the second car.