Teen social media feud ends with 4 people shot Halloween night, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Orlando Police are investigating a shooting that injured four people.

It happened in the area of North Orange Avenue and Wall Street just after 1 a.m.

Police say all four people were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Police Chief Orlando Rolón gave an update Monday morning, saying there were several shootings over the weekend in Orlando and gave an update on the downtown shooting.

Rolón said a 16-year-old was shot after what he calls a social media feud with another teen. Someone involved shot the victim and three other innocent bystanders.

Chief said he wasn’t sure why a 16-year-old was out so late.

“We have leads,” he said when asked about a suspect.

Rolón asked the public for help finding out more information.

He said one officer suffered minor injuries.