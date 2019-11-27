4 family members dead after crash on I-95 in Florida, troopers say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WESH) —Four people have died after a crash Tuesday involving a semitrailer and pickup truck that was pulling a trailer, troopers said.

Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said it happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 95 near Titusville.

Troopers said a pickup truck was pulling a trailer when the axle separated causing the trailer to go off the road and hit a semitrailer.

This is a photo from @BCFRpio… a car hauler involved in the crash. @FHPOrlando reporting 4 people have died… all related and from Fort Pierce. Hoping to have SB lanes of I-95 open by 7AM pic.twitter.com/pA9dwBcoIl — Jaclyn DeAugustino (@JaclynDeAug) November 27, 2019

Officials said the people killed were all members of the same family from Fort Pierce. All four people killed were males, but their identities have not been released.

Troopers said the crash shut down the southbound lanes of I-95 overnight. It is expected to reopen around 7 a.m.

LATEST STORIES:



