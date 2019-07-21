4 escaped Jacksonville juvenile inmates ‘could be anywhere’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla (WFLA) – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for four juvenile inmates who reportedly escaped from the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice facility Saturday night.

At 11:02 p.m., officers received word that the four inmates staged a fight in their dorm room and attacked staff who tried to stop it. Deputies say the inmates then fought with staff in the control room and pushed buttons to release the front door.

A vehicle was stolen from the facility and the sheriff’s office believes the inmates are in it. The vehicle is described as a bronze, 4 door, Infiniti with Florida tag LANE19.

JSO said they are searching for the following:

Tajah Bing: 16-years-old, 5’10”, 140 pounds

Davionne Baldwin: 17-years-old, 5’9”, 134 pounds

Tyjuan Monroe: 16-years-old, 5’3”, 210 pounds

Marcus Ledbetter: 17-years-old, 5’5”, 140lbs

According to WTLV, the inmates reportedly have had haircuts and have “low hair now.”

If you see them, call 911, JSO at 904-650-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.