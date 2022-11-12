TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Medical Examiners Commission confirmed four deaths related to Hurricane Nicole, according to a Friday release.

The commission said the four deaths were reported in Orange County. However, no specifics were given as to what caused the fatalities.

Thursday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said two people died after being electrocuted by downed power lines. The victims were a man and woman who were traveling together.

Nicole was one of two deadly hurricanes that hit the state of Florida in 2022. Hurricane Ian’s death toll was far greater, with 130 deaths being confirmed on Nov. 1.