4 children, teenager killed in Florida crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Four children and one teenager are dead following a crash in West Orange County Thursday night, Florida Highway Patrol confirms.

Troopers say the crash occurred at Clarcona-Ocoee Road and Gaymar Drive around 8 p.m.

According to troopers, four children and one teenager were killed in one vehicle and two others in another car were taken to a hospital.

Authorities believe three of the children are under the age of ten.

The condition of those taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center has not been released.

This story is developing and will be updated.