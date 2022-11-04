TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of four bodies inside a home in Orlando, WESH reports.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the bodies were found at a home on on Myers Drive around 4 a.m. Friday after an injured woman ran to a neighbor’s house and said she had been shot.

The injured woman was taken to an area hospital. Police did not share any information about her current condition.

“It’s very early in the investigation and we don’t know whether or how the people inside the home who were shot are related,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Deputies said there was no threat to the public.

No other information was immediately available.