ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Four people, including the owner of an Orlando strip club, are facing charges after a teenage girl was found dancing at the club.

According to NBC Affiliate WESH, documents obtained by the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigations showed that the owner of Flash Dancer, Willie Sierer, along with several managers, including general manager Johnathon Johnson, assistant manager Kimberly Sinclair, and manager Paul Delvalle allowed a teenage girl to work as a dancer without requiring proof of her age, identification, or the required entertainer’s license.

WESH reported that officers became aware of the teenage dancer after a traffic stop in February 2021, when an officer had stopped a car leaving the strip club because its rear lights were out.

Once the officer went up to the car, he found the teenage dancer inside the vehicle. According to the news outlet, the teen lied to the officer about her age and when he found out her real birthday, he saw that she had warrants.

The teenager was then taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. From there, WESH stated that investigators learned the girl had been a dancer at Flash Dancer and Cleo’s Gentlemen’s Club before that.

WESH said the documents showed the teen never had a license to dance, which is a requirement to have in the state of Florida.

According to the outlet, the report said when managers asked to see her ID, “she would go to her car, come back, and no one would ask her for it again.” WESH said investigators also found seven prostitution advertisements with the teen’s phone number

WESH stated that Sierer commented on the trafficking allegations, saying he feels like they’re “sketchy.” Sierer reportedly said the teen got the job as a dancer with a fake ID because the club’s management “let it fall through the cracks.”

According to WESH, Sierer failed to make his first appearance in court Wednesday. The Orange County Directions Department said his attorney waived his appearance due to medical reasons. The case will be reset within 24 hours following his return from the hospital.

Meanwhile, the three other inmates had their first appearances Wednesday. WESH said the judge ordered a stay on their no-bond status.