4 albino alligators born at ‘Wild Florida,’ first ever to hatch at any attraction in world

KENANSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Wild Florida is the first attraction in the world to successfully hatch albino alligators.

In June, Wild Florida announced 26 albino alligator eggs in their breeding program.

After 81 days, alligators “Snowflake” and “Blizzard” are now parents to four hatchlings.

A total of 26 eggs were collected in late May 2020 by team members and placed in a stable temperature in a controlled environment to ensure the success rate of the eggs hatching.

“This is the most incredible thing we have ever done! Helping create more excitement, interest and casting a bigger spotlight on all crocodilians is just one of the many pieces that speaks to our mission here at Wild Florida. These albino babies will definitely inspire our guests. Our team can’t wait to share these little miracles with everyone!” said Sam Haught, co-owner and co-founder of Wild Florida.

The hatchlings are expected to be put on exhibit at a later date.

Admission to Wild Florida is $10 for adults. Florida residents receive a 50 percent discount year-round.

Those interested can learn more by going to Wild Florida’s website.

