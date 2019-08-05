3rd person bitten by shark within 2 days on New Smyrna Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – A man from Tennessee was bitten by a shark while standing in water in New Smyrna Beach on Sunday.

Officials with Volusia County Beach Safety said the 68-year-old from Nashville was standing in knee-deep water when he was bitten on his right foot.

Officials said the man’s injuries were minor.

According to Beach Safety, he refused to be taken to the hospital and was given a bandage and dressing, then released.

This is the third person to be bitten by a shark in two days. On Saturday afternoon, two surfers were also bitten around the same time in New Smyrna Beach.

A male surfer was bitten on his right foot, while a female surfer was bitten on her left hand. The woman will require surgery, but her injuries are not life-threatening.

