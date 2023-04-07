TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Buc-ee’s will be opening its third location in Florida.

The governor awarded the Florida Department of Transportation $4 million to add a new interchange at Interstate 75 and Northwest 49th Street in Marion County.

The new Buc-ee’s location will consist of an 80,000-square-foot travel center, supporting 120 fuel pumps with more than 720 parking spots for visitors, officials said.

“We are very excited about being here in Florida. We have had a lot of success in the two stores that we have operating on Interstate 95 and we’ve known for a long time that Interstate 75 would be a great location but we were looking for the right piece of property,” said Arch “Beaver” Aplin, Founder and CEO of Buc-ee’s. “I can’t say enough good things about the statistics that make Florida special. Businesses want to be in Florida because it is a pro-business state and the jobs those policies bring. I look forward to seeing everyone at a groundbreaking and a ribbon cutting soon.”

Last month, a zoning request was approved for the location east of I-75 near Highway 326.

Officials did not say when the new Buc-ee’s location is expected to open.

The other Buc-ee’s locations are in Daytona Beach and St. Augustine.

Buc-ee’s is best known for its massive stores, fuel pumps, clean restrooms, jerky, branded clothing and Texas-style brisket sandwiches.