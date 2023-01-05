TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s Chief Financial Officer reported the final numbers for unclaimed funds and property returned to residents for both the whole year of 2022, and the month of December.

For December alone, over $26 million made it back to residents, according to CFO Jimmy Patronis. Throughout the whole of 2022, $351.2 million was returned.

“I’m happy to announce the return of more than $26 million in unclaimed property to the pockets of Florida families and businesses in the month of December,” Patronis said in a statement in part. “In 2022, we returned $351.2 million and my team is working to surpass that annual amount in 2023. Florida currently holds more than 14 million unclaimed property accounts with a total value of more than $2.5 billion.”

As previously reported, Florida’s most common types of unclaimed property are usually “dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds.” Sometimes it also includes items found in abandoned safe deposit boxes.

According to officials, this was the regional breakdown of returned property, by region:

Pensacola – $665,794

Panama City – $494,044

Tallahassee – $1.04 Million

Jacksonville – $885,462

Gainesville – $446,628

Orlando – $3.09 Million

Tampa/St. Pete – $6.11 Million

Fort Myers/Naples – $1.5 Million

West Palm Beach – $3.93 Million

Miami – $7.85 Million

Floridians are encouraged to go online to the Florida Treasure Hunt site so they can search for unclaimed money or property they may be owed.