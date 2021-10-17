33-year-old SeaWorld Orlando penguin beats cancer twice

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Talk about one tough bird! SeaWorld Orlando has in its care a 33-year-old male king penguin that has not only beaten cancer once but twice.

According to SeaWorld, Donna the penguin was initially diagnosed with cancer in May 2019. He underwent several surgeries and treatments.

This year, however, SeaWorld Orlando veterinarian services staff discovered the “cancer had reoccurred.”

Donna had to go through another surgery, and this time, doctors were able to successfully remove the cancer.

Now, he lives comfortably under the care of SeaWorld’s team at Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin.