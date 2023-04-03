PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida beachgoer stumbled upon an illicit package over the weekend, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said a Good Samaritan discovered a “bale of marijuana” that washed ashore in Palm Beach.

According to the Border Patrol, the package of marijuana weighed about 30 pounds. Federal agents promptly seized it.

This isn’t the first time a civilian accidentally discovered a huge bundle of drugs in Florida this year.

In January, two people civilians discovered a total of 145 pounds of cocaine in the Lower Keys, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.