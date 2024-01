TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More than 100 Floridians have been arrested in the three years since a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Of those arrested, nearly 40 are from the Tampa Bay area.

The Floridians were arrested on a number of charges ranging from obstruction of an official proceeding to assault. A number of them have pleaded guilty.

WFLA has been keeping a list of those jailed so far, and the status of their cases.

Here’s what we know.