3-year-old nearly drowned in pool while babysitter left 6 kids unattended, Florida police say

PALM BAY, Fla. (WESH) — A Florida woman has been arrested after a toddler nearly drowned in her care, police say.

According to an arrest report, officers were called to Madalyn Landing Apartments on Malabar Road in Palm Bay, Florida, on Aug. 14 for a report of a child that fell into the pool and was not breathing.

Upon arrival, officers began CPR on the 3-year-old until she began breathing and spit out foam and water. The child was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Officers spoke with 18-year-old Adrianne White, who was supposed to be watching the children when the incident occurred.

White told officers that she brought six children to the pool to swim. She stated that she told the older children to watch the younger children and she went to the car to “grab a drink.” White claimed she was only at the vehicle for 90 seconds before the children came running out, screaming that the 3-year-old was dead. Police say White called the victim’s sister and mother but did not attempt lifesaving measures or call 911.

Officers obtained surveillance video of the pool and found that while the children entered the gate around 3:30 p.m., White did not enter the pool area at any time. Police said she was seen on camera, approaching the pool gate, 25 minutes after the children entered the pool.

Police say the video shows White standing at the pool entry gate while holding a cell phone in her hands as an older child carried “the victim’s motionless body through the gate.”

White was placed under arrest for three counts of child neglect and also charged with making false reports.