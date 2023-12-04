MELBOURNE, Fla. (WFLA) — A 3-year-old child was killed, and the mother was seriously injured after they were struck by a car in Melbourne Sunday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m., Melbourne police were dispatched to Dairy Road and Hall Street for reports that a child and mother were hit by a car, according to NBC Affiliate WESH.

Investigators said the 3-year-old and two adults were getting out of their parked car, which had a trailer attached to it, on Dairy Road to return home when the child ran behind the trailer and into the road.

WESH reported that as the child’s 31-year-old mother ran after the toddler, both were struck by a Honda Pilot.

The child was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where they were later died. The mother was seriously injured as a result.

According to WESH, authorities said it appears that alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor in the crash.