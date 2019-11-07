3-year-old Florida boy shows anyone can learn CPR

(WPTV/CNN) – A video of a Florida 3-year-old is proving it’s never too early to learn life-saving skills like CPR.

The little boy comes from a family full of first-responders and it’s definitely paying off.

“We’re just a family of first responders and were trying to teach the little ones young,” said Christopher Shell, who is Boyton Beach Fire Department firefighter and paramedic.

Shell has been a firefighter and paramedic since 2008. His wife is a Boca Raton dispatcher, even the in-laws are first responders.

On. Nov. 1, 3-year-old Asher and his 5-year-old brother, were visiting Shell when an emergency call came in.







“I got toned out to a call he got so upset that he couldn’t come with me on the call to help save people,” Shell said.

That’s when he and his wife devised a plan two days later to stage a mock CPR drill complete with a response via a Power Wheels Fire Truck, a real fire, a 10-pound trapped patient and CPR.

“Check for a pulse and make sure the patient has a pulse, has a heartbeat,” said Shell. “I told him there is no pulse start CPR. So he starts chest compressions.”

While the one-and-a-half minute video of Asher in action is gaining a lot of traction online, the family hopes it sends a strong message to all parents.

“If I can teach a 3-year-old how to do CPR, anybody can learn how to do CPR. It’s not hard and we should all learn how to do it so that way you know one day you can help save a life,” Shell said.

LATEST STORIES: