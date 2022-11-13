Axel Caballero, 3, was last seen in Winter Springs (via FDLE)

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 3-year-old boy from Seminole County.

Axel Caballero was last seen in the area of the 1380 block of Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Winter Springs, which is north of Orlando.

Axel is 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green shirt and a diaper.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 665-6650 or dial 911.