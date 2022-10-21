TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three Texas men were arrested after a Hillsborough County deputy, who was in Lee County to assist with Hurricane Ian cleanup, spotted the men rummaging through the rubble that was home to the Liki Tiki BBQ Restaurant.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the men were in the process of loading debris, scrap metal, and a bag containing a large number of single dollar bills into the bed of a truck.

Authorities said the dollar bills, which were signed by customers, once hung inside the restaurant as decoration. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said over $1,500 in cash was recovered.

Liki Tiki BBQ Restaurant before and after (Courtesy of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Dollar bills found near the Liki Tiki BBQ Restaurant(Courtesy of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

When detectives spoke with the owner of Liki Tiki BBQ, they said the three men did not have permission to be on the property or remove any of its belongings.

Deputies quickly arrested the three men who were later identified as Christopher Thompson, 43, Joseph Burton, 31, and Alexander Thompson, 26. The men were charged with grand theft and fraud.

When they searched the truck, deputies also found multiple identification cards that did not belong to either of the suspects.

“I have zero tolerance for looting or criminal activity of any kind,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. “It sickens me that these lowlife individuals are preying on the great residents and business owners of Lee County. We will have law and order in Lee County!”