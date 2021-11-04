3 teens to be charged as adults in sword attack death of Florida classmate

MIAMI (WFLA/AP) — Three teens have been officially charged as adults after they ambushed and stabbed a classmate to death with a knife and sword, Broward County prosecutors said Thursday.

According to NBCMiami, the teens will face first-degree murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Dwight “DJ” Grant.

Miramar police say the teen who stabbed Grant was angry he had previously had sex with the suspect’s ex-girlfriend. Miramar police say the 17-year-old boy planned the murder with his current girlfriend and received help from a 16-year-old female friend.

The arrest affidavits for the three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the neck and in the chest in the stairwell of his apartment complex.

The teens will also face criminal conspiracy and tampering with evidence charges, will be moved from juvenile detention to the jail system, prosecutors said.

In a statement obtained by NBC Miami, Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor said due to the teens’ ages, the maximum possible punishment if they’re convicted would be life in prison.

“If the case had been handled in the juvenile justice system, anyone found guilty would have to be released after a maximum of three years and could only be kept under supervision in the community until age 21,” Pryor’s statement read.