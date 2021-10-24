3 teens arrested for murder of Florida high school student

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Getty Images)

MIAMI (AP) — Two teenage girls and a teenage boy have been arrested on suspicion they murdered an 18-year-old high school student in South Florida.

Miramar police say the young man had been missing for two days when his body was found last Tuesday near his apartment complex. Officers searching the area first saw blood stains and later saw the body in the bushes.

Police spokeswoman Tania Rues said a 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old boy were charged with murder in the first degree, tampering with evidence, and criminal conspiracy. They were arrested late Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss