TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Lee County are still looking for victims of Hurricane Ian nearly three weeks after it made landfall in Florida.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said three people are still missing after weeks of searching: Gary Luke of North Fort Myers, James Hurst of Fort Myers Beach, and Ivonka Knes of Fort Myers Beach.

In total, deputies have made 4,866 well-being checks since Sept. 27, 2022. All of those have since been closed.

The sheriff’s office said 61 people died in Lee County after the storm. Friday, the Florida Medical Examiner’s Commission said Lee County had 54 storm-related deaths out.

Aside from regular recovery efforts, deputies have had trouble with looters looking to pillage businesses and homes damaged by the hurricane.

As of this report, 34 people were arrested on looting charges.