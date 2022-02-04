3 people charged for involvement in anti-Semitic rally in Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Three people are facing charges following an anti-Semitic rally that was held in Orange County last weekend.

Joshua Terrell, 46, and Burt Colucci, 45, face charges of battery with a hate crime enhancement. A third person, Jason Brown, 47, faces charges for grand theft.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina vowed to bring charges after a group of about 20 demonstrators with swastika signs had gathered at Alafaya Trail and Waterford Lakes Parkway.

“The group, assembled on public property, was reported by witnesses to be wearing clothing with ‘Nazi’ insignia and yelling profanities and anti-Semitic slurs at vehicles passing by,” a release from OCSO stated. “At one point, a physical fight ensued between a passerby and several of the demonstrators.”

According to OCSO, the group left the area and no arrests were made.

“The Orange County Sheriff’s Office deplores hate speech in any form, but people have the First Amendment right to demonstrate,” a release stated.

On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he would sign the strongest anti-Semitism bill in the country he called the group of demonstrators “jack***.”

DeSantis Press Secretary Christina Pushaw stated “Gov. Ron DeSantis has ALWAYS condemned anti-Semitic attacks & hatred, and he always will.”