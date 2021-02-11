3 North American river otter pups born at Zoo Miami

In this photo provided by Zoo Miami, North American river otter pups, born on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, are held at the zoo in Miami. Zoo Miami is celebrating the birth of three North American river otter pups. (Sean Juman/Zoo Miami via AP)

MIAMI (AP) — Zoo Miami is celebrating the birth of three river otter pups.

The zoo’s communication director Ron Magill says the Feb. 5 birth was the first for their mother, Zinnia. It was also the first birth of this species at the zoo.

In this photo provided by Zoo Miami, a North American river otter pup, born on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, is held at the zoo in Miami. Zoo Miami is celebrating the birth of three North American river otter pups. (Sean Juman/Zoo Miami via AP)

In this photo provided by Zoo Miami, a North American river otter pup, born on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, is held at the zoo in Miami. Zoo Miami is celebrating the birth of three North American river otter pups. (Sean Juman/Zoo Miami via AP)

He says the pups were born in a secluded den in the Florida: Mission Everglades exhibit.

Zinnia came to the zoo from the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Rhode Island where she was born. Their father is 5-year-old Edison. He came to Zoo Miami in October 2016 after being rescued as an orphan by a group called Wild Florida.