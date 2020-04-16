Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?
3 newborns abandoned at Orlando apartment complex years apart are siblings

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Three newborn babies found abandoned years apart at an Orlando apartment complex are all siblings, DNA testing has shown.

Back in 2016 a newborn baby was abandoned outside an apartment at the Willow Key Apartments on Arnold Palmer Drive. Another baby was abandoned at the complex in 2017 and it happened again last summer.

Orlando Police Department investigators said they have determined that all three babies have the same mother and father.

The detective on the case is now asking for funding to use the services of a company called United Data Connect. The company will analyze the DNA and potentially help police track down the parents.

In a memo to Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon requesting money, a detective wrote: “Based on the egregious and neglectful behavior of the parent(s), and the bizarre facts of this case, unlike any other documented case, it is imperative to conduct a well-being check of all involved parties. This cannot be done without the assistance of United Data Connect.”

The request for funding was approved at the last city commission meeting.

When the newborn was found last summer, authorities issued a reminder that a newborn baby can be left at a hospital or fire station with no criminal repercussions.

A baby can be dropped off until the child is 7 days old.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

