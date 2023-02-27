ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Just days after an 85-year-old woman was killed by an alligator in a northern St. Lucie County neighborhood, officials say three more alligators have been removed from the same community.

On Feb. 20, Gloria Serge, 85, was walking her dog when an 11-foot alligator approached her and grabbed the dog. Witnesses told officials that the woman tried to wrestle her dog from the gator but was bit by the reptile. Her dog survived.

During a monthly meeting on Thursday, the Spanish Lakes Fairways homeowners association president Jay Mandelker announced that three additional alligators were removed from the community, according to The Gainesville Sun.

“They did so to allay any concerns and to make us realize the precautions we should take with regard to wildlife, alligators in particular,” Mandelker told the outlet. “If you’re walking by a lake, a pond, anywhere in Florida, understand, this is Florida, there could be alligators, so do not walk against the edges of any pond or lake, stay a safe distance away.”

Mandelker reportedly told the outlet that he was unsure if the additional alligators were removed from the same pond where Serge died, but noted that the ponds are connected and it’s possible that an alligator can go from one pond to the next.

Although alligator attacks are rare, the reptiles can still pose a threat to people, pets and property. If you see an alligator, officials say you should keep your distance and not feed it. To report a nuisance alligator, call the FWC’s toll-free hotline at 866-392-4286.