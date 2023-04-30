ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Three minors were hospitalized in a shooting outside an Orlando amusement park, according to police.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that the Orlando Police Department was called to International Drive after a shooting Saturday night.

The shooting happened outside Dezerland Park Orlando, just before it closed at midnight.

Police say three victims were taken to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children for treatment. One is in critical condition, according to WESH.

Information on the possible shooter has not yet been released.