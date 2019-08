NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – The newest additions to the Naples Zoo are now on display.

Three African lion cubs made their first public appearance at the South Florida zoo on Wednesday.

The three, Karoo, Ruaha and Chobe are named after three national parks in South Africa.

They were born in may to first-time mother Shani and her mate Masamba.

This is the first time in 30 years that the Naples Zoo has cared for lion cubs.