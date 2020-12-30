3 killed when suspected carjacker drives wrong way on I-95

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says three people were killed when a suspected carjacker fleeing from police drove the wrong way onto Interstate 95 and collided with another vehicle.
Authorities say two other people were injured in crash around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Volusia County Sheriff’s officials say the man had been involved in a carjacking earlier Tuesday in Orange County.
They say he was fleeing from sheriff’s deputies on northbound I-95. He suddenly turned into the southbound lanes, going against traffic with his headlights off.
Deputies tried to stop oncoming traffic, but he collided head-on with an oncoming car.
