3 guilty of scamming homeowners after Hurricane Michael

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Three men have pleaded guilty to scamming Florida Panhandle homeowners out of about $319,000 by promising to repair hurricane damage and never doing the work.

Court records show that Edward Newton, Christoper Mayes and Christian Pantazonis each pleaded guilty Wednesday in Tallahassee federal court to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Newton hired Mayes and Pantazonis in November 2018, about a month after Hurricane Michael hit Florida.

An indictment says the men went door to door to solicit home repair contracts.

In May 2019, Newton sent each homeowner a letter saying that he didn’t intend to complete the work or return their money.

