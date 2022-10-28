MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — Photos show Miami firefighters’ daring rescue after three adults got stuck in an elevator.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to a report of an elevator entrapment in Downtown Miami on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

(via Miami Fire Rescue)

The fire department said the only way to get to the elevator was from three floors up on the 18th floor, so Miami Technical Rescue Team was called to help with the rescue. The team set up a system of ropes to haul the trapped people up to safety.

Rescuers descended the elevator shaft and opened the roof door to get to the three occupants. Each person was lifted out by rescuers by a safety harness.

Fire officials said everyone made it out safely and no one was hurt.