MIAMI (WFLA) — Three TSA officers in Florida are accused of stealing from passengers during screenings at Miami International Airport, according to a report from NBC Miami.

Officials said the three officers — Josue Gonzalez, 20, Elizabeth Fuster, 22, and Labarrius Williams, 33, were caught on video stealing from the passengers, according to NBC Miami.

The video reportedly showed the three officers distracting passengers during screenings and taking their money. In one case, they allegedly stole $600 from someone’s wallet.

All three were arrested Thursday at the airport and charged with organized scheme to defraud, according to the report.