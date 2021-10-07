3 Florida students accused of making bomb threats to school

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

GAINESVILLE. Fla. (AP) — Officials say three students are facing charges of making fake bomb threats at a north Florida high school.

Alachua County Sheriff’s officials say the students arrested Wednesday took part in bomb threats to Gainesville’s Eastside High on Sept. 28, Oct. 1, Oct. 5, and Oct. 6.

Since school started Aug. 10, eight Alachua County Public Schools students have been arrested in connection to 17 bomb threats. Those arrested Wednesday include two boys, ages 15 and 16, and a 16-year-old girl.

They each face charges of making a false bomb threat, using a phone to commit a felony, and for interfering with a school function.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss