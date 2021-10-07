3 Florida students accused of making bomb threats to school

GAINESVILLE. Fla. (AP) — Officials say three students are facing charges of making fake bomb threats at a north Florida high school.

Alachua County Sheriff’s officials say the students arrested Wednesday took part in bomb threats to Gainesville’s Eastside High on Sept. 28, Oct. 1, Oct. 5, and Oct. 6.

Since school started Aug. 10, eight Alachua County Public Schools students have been arrested in connection to 17 bomb threats. Those arrested Wednesday include two boys, ages 15 and 16, and a 16-year-old girl.

They each face charges of making a false bomb threat, using a phone to commit a felony, and for interfering with a school function.