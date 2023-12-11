LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — Three middle school students were hospitalized after being exposed to an unknown substance, according to reports.

TV station WSVN reported that Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said three students from Lauderdale Lakes got sick after being exposed to an unknown substance at the school.

The students were taken to Broward Health Medical Center and HCA North and are stable to be stable, according to officials.

WTVJ also reported that BSFR said the situation appears to be a possible overdose, due to the students’ symptoms.

