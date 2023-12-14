TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you think your commute may be one of the worst in the country, you might be right. Three Florida highways are said to be among America’s “most loathed” roads.

Volvo said it ranked the top 100 most hated roads across America based on a survey of 3,000 drivers.

Of the three Florida highways to make the list, the “most loathed” road in the state came in at No. 12.

Here are the most hated highways in Florida, according to Volvo.

No. 12: Interstate 95

Millions of drivers take I-95 every day as it’s the main north-south interstate on the United States East Coast.

The interstate, which starts in the Miami area, is considered one of the “most loathed” because of heavy congestion.

No. 34: US-1

US-1 connects several cities along America’s East Coast and a main portion of it runs from Miami to Jacksonville.

According to Volvo, one of the worst sections of the highway runs through the Florida Keys, which gets especially congested during peak tourist season.

No. 45: Interstate 4

Running from Tampa to Daytona Beach, I-4 is the main route drivers can take to cross the middle of the state. The road takes drivers to some of Florida’s attractions like Walt Disney World and Universal Studios.

Volvo said the interstate made the list for its heavy traffic and frequent accidents, particularly through Orlando.

So where is the most hated highway in America? According to Volvo, it’s in California. The Golden State is home to three of the most hated highways in the United States: US-1, I-5 and I-405 (San Diego Freeway).

To see the full ranking, visit Volvo’s website.