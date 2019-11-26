3 Florida deputies hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) —Three Orange County deputies have been hospitalized after they were exposed to fentanyl while making a drug arrest Tuesday afternoon.
Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a man just before 3 p.m. on felony narcotics charges.
While on their way to the jail, the man in custody began showing signs of overdose and the deputy pulled over and called for rescue crews, officials said.
Deputies said they administered Narcan to the suspect, with positive results.
While on the scene, three deputies began feeling the effects of a possible overdose after being exposed to fentanyl.
The deputies, and the suspect, were all hospitalized for treatment and are all expected to recover.
