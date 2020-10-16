3 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Florida motorcycle club, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) —Three people have died and one person was injured after a shooting in Orange County overnight, officials told WESH 2 News.

At approximately 1:56 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of North Forsyth Road.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at a large motorcycle club gathering behind the warehouses.

Officers arrived on scene and found two men who were pronounced dead on scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Two other shooting victims self-transported to the hospital, where one later died, officials said. The other faces a non-life-threatening injury.

Officials said the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public.

SWAT team officers will be at the scene Friday morning, as a precautionary measure while they clear the building, WESH 2 News has learned.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

