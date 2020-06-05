3 Chinese nationals sentenced for taking Navy base pics

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Flags (from left) of the U.S. Army; U.S. Marine Corps; U.S. Navy; the United States, flying atop the Arizona flag; U.S. Air Force; U.S. Coast Guard; and the POW/MIA, fly over Desert Lawn Memorial Park’s newest addition, the Veterans Columbarium, in Yuma, Ariz., Friday, May 22, 2020. (Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP)

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Federal officials say three Chinese nationals have been sentenced to prison for illegally taking photos at a Florida Navy base.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI says 27-year-old Lyuyou Liao was sentenced Friday to 12 months in prison.

Liao pleaded guilty to illegally entering NAS Key West on Dec. 26 and taking photographs and video footage of property on the Truman Annex of the station.

Twenty-five-year-old Jielun Zhang and 24-year-old Yuhao Wang were sentenced to 12 months and nine months, respectively, for entering naval air station on Jan. 4, and taking photographs of military and naval infrastructure.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss