3 Chinese nationals sentenced for taking Navy base pics

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Federal officials say three Chinese nationals have been sentenced to prison for illegally taking photos at a Florida Navy base.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI says 27-year-old Lyuyou Liao was sentenced Friday to 12 months in prison.

Liao pleaded guilty to illegally entering NAS Key West on Dec. 26 and taking photographs and video footage of property on the Truman Annex of the station.

Twenty-five-year-old Jielun Zhang and 24-year-old Yuhao Wang were sentenced to 12 months and nine months, respectively, for entering naval air station on Jan. 4, and taking photographs of military and naval infrastructure.

