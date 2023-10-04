BAKER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Four people died in a north Florida house fire on Wednesday morning.

According to a report from NBC affiliate WTLV, Baker County Fire Rescue was called to a rural neighborhood near the Georgia state line at 8:30 a.m.

Crews arrived at the home to find it engulfed in flames. Two adults made it outside before firefighters arrived and were airlifted to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville with critical injuries.

“This touches us in a lot of ways. One of the victims in this fire is a correctional officer at our facility,” Baker County Sheriff Sheriff Scotty Rhoden told WTLV. “We’re going to continue to keep him in our prayers along with all the other family members and all the other people involved in this fire.”

Firefighters pulled one adult and two children from the home. All three were pronounced dead at the scene. A third child was originally thought to be “missing,” but was later found dead inside the home.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Two dogs also perished in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.