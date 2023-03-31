A lawyer for the rapper said a group of people "beat him up" in a Florida gym sauna last week.

Video: Beer can thrown at Tekashi 6ix9ine during World Baseball Classic in Miami (Aram Leighton via Storyful)

(NBC News) — Three people were taken into custody after an alleged assault on rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine in a South Florida gym last week, authorities said Thursday.

Rafael Medina Jr., 43; Octavious Medina, 23; and Anthony Maldonado, 25, were arrested and were being booked, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday night.

They are accused of assaulting and robbing the rapper, whom the office identified by his real name, Daniel Hernandez.

Jail records show that Rafael Medina and Maldonado were being held on suspicion of felony battery and robbery charges. Records were not available for Octavious Medina.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.