3 adults, 3 children ejected in crash near Orlando; two dead

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Three adults and three children were ejected from an SUV in a rollover crash on a Florida expressway over the weekend, killing two of the adults, officials said.

The crash occurred Saturday on State Road 417 near Orlando, a Florida Highway Patrol report said.

The SUV was traveling north on the expressway when it drifted onto the shoulder for unknown reasons, hit a pole and flipped over, FHP said.

A 43-year-old man who was driving and a 57-year-old woman were killed, while a 31-year-old woman was seriously injured, troopers said. All three were from Jacksonville.

Three children under the age of six were also thrown from the vehicle. One child was critically injured, and the other two were in stable condition.

None of the adults were wearing seat belts, and troopers didn’t find child seats in the vehicle, according to the report.

