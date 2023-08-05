TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A second person was confirmed dead after a small plane crashed at North Perry Airport in Hollywood on Friday, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ.

The pilot and two passengers were on board when it crashed as it was taking off from the runway.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the single-engine Cessna 172 veered off the runway around noon.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. The injured had to be extracted from the plane.

The latest report confirms that one of the injured passengers has died as a result of their injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.