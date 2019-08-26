Live Now
Nearly record-setting python captured in Florida

OCHOPEE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) removed what they are calling the second largest snake they’ve ever captured.

The Bermese Python is 17 feet, 9 inches long and weighs over 83 pounds. It is only three inches shorter than the largest one captured last December.

FWC said Kevin Reich captured the snake around midnight Friday, July 26 in Big Cypress National Preserve.

According to FWC, pythons can be killed on private property any time without a permit and with landowner permission. The FWC even encourages it.

