$250 Publix coupon circulating on social media is a fake

TAMPA (WFLA) – Sorry, shoppers. A Publix coupon circulating on Facebook appears too good to be true, because it is.

The $250 Publix coupon that is making its way across social media is a fake.

The coupon says it is giving away a free $250 coupon to help our loyal customers, and it’s not the first time it has made the rounds on social media.

People who click on the link see the following message; “Congratulations! You have been qualified to get $250 coupon!

Publix shared a statement about a similar hoax coupon on Facebook four years ago.

“There is a fraudulent Publix coupon circulating on social media that states “$75 off your purchase of $80 or more”. This is not supported by Publix and this coupon is not valid at any of our locations. We recommend not participating in the promotion or providing your personal information. Thank you for your patience as we investigate this situation.”