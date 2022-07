KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (NBC News Channel/WFLA) – More than 20 migrants from Cuba came ashore Tuesday morning near a marina in Key Biscayne.

U.S. Border Patrol officials confirmed 25 migrants came ashore around 5 a.m. during the maritime smuggling event.

There were 17 men, six women and two children in the group.

The migrants came from Cuba. One man said he had family in Miami.

All of the migrants were taken in to federal custody.