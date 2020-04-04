24-year-old Florida man tortured, killed dog before baking it, deputies say

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was charged with torturing and killing a dog that he later baked in an oven late Friday.

Vicasso Lara, 24, stabbed and beat the dog before placing it in an oven and heating it to its highest setting, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release posted on its Facebook page.

“I’m speechless,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “This is possibly the most brutal and horrific example of animal abuse my team or I have ever seen.”

Deputies were called to Lara’s home by a neighbor who said he was making threats. They found pools of blood outside and bloody footprints leading inside, where the dog was found in the oven.

Investigators say Lara stabbed and bludgeoned the dog. He was being held in the county jail without bond Saturday. Jail records didn’t list a lawyer for Lara.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Early hurricane season forecasts predict a lightly above average season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early hurricane season forecasts predict a lightly above average season"

Family of missing St. Petersburg woman is losing hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of missing St. Petersburg woman is losing hope"

Motorcyclist and bicyclist killed after collision on Bayshore Blvd.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcyclist and bicyclist killed after collision on Bayshore Blvd."

Police investigating Bayshore Blvd. traffic fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating Bayshore Blvd. traffic fatality"

Citrus County couple back home after weeks on cruise ships during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citrus County couple back home after weeks on cruise ships during coronavirus outbreak"

Trump says he will speak with DeSantis about cruise ships

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump says he will speak with DeSantis about cruise ships"

businesses shutting down

Thumbnail for the video titled "businesses shutting down"

tobacco depot video

Thumbnail for the video titled "tobacco depot video"

Clearwater police surprise 6-year-old for his birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater police surprise 6-year-old for his birthday"

Migrant workers especially suffering during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Migrant workers especially suffering during coronavirus crisis"

evan small business stimulus loans

Thumbnail for the video titled "evan small business stimulus loans"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss